Wife of former head of Interpol sues the international police agency

The wife of the former president of Interpol said she had sued the global police agency for not protecting his family and for being complicit in China's "wrongful acts", according to Reuters.

The former president of the global police agency, Meng Hongwei, was first reported missing in October after he had travelled to China.

Chinese authorities later said they were investigating Meng Hongwei for taking bribes.

Representatives acting on Meng and his wife's behalf submitted a claim to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in April, Interpol said in a statement provided to Euronews.

According to Reuters, Grace Meng said the world's largest international police organisation was "complicit in the internationally wrongful acts of its member country, China”.

Interpol has 194 member countries.

An Interpol spokesperson said the arbitration proceedings are "confidential" but that the agency "disputes the allegations as legally baseless".

Shortly after he was reported missing, Interpol announced that the agency had received the resignation of Meng Hongwei as president effective immediately.

In May, Grace Meng and her family were granted asylum by the French authorities.

Grace Meng told journalists at a press conference in Lyon last year that she would pursue "truth, justice and responsibility toward history".

Meng Hongwei previously worked as the Vice-Minister of Public Security in China.

