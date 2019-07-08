Watch: Tomar's historic Tray Festival takes place in Portugal

Tomar's historic Trays Festival saw more than 700 participants in the Portuguese town on Sunday.

The festival is deeply rooted in Christianity, where women carry ornate trays decorated with bread and flowers as offerings to the Holy Spirit. Participants from all walks of life take part, carrying these vertical structures weighing around 16 kg for 5 km.

Traditionally, men walk alongside the female tray-carriers but are only expected to help share the load if there is an accident and the carrier requires assistance

The Trays Festival happens only once every four years and dates back to the 16th century.