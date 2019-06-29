Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives the keys to the city of Edinburgh

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II received the keys to the city of Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, on Friday in a ceremony that began Holyrood week.

The ceremony is the beginning of the 92-year-old monarch's week-long visit that includes many traditions including attending a garden party at the Palace of Holyrood house.

Holyrood week celebrates Scotland's culture and history.

The country was united with England in 1707 but today many Scots want to gain independence. In a referendum held in 2014, only 55.3 per cent voted to remain.