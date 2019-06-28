Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

California hillside glows with thousands of colourful solar-powered lights

A hillside in California's wine country has been brought to life with thousands of colourful solar-powered lights.

The "Field of Light" exhibition by British artist Bruce Munro, who is known for his large-scale light installations, is made up of 58,000 stemmed glass globes lit by fibre-optics. Visitors walk through the exhibition, set in 15 acres of rolling hills, as the lights change colour and sway in the breeze.

"It's like walking through a liquid Monet painting" said Claire Eastin, 51, from Templeton, California.

"To me it looks like a nervous system of the body that's kind of running through a whole area," said Peter Sereno, 41, from Lake Tahoe.

The exhibition is Munro's biggest to date. He also has a 'Field of Light' exhibition at Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in Australia.

