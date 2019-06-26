Watch: Johnson rules out role for Brexit Party at digital hustings with Hunt

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the candidates vying to become prime minister after Theresa May's resignation, answered questions from voters online on Wednesday.

The former and current foreign secretaries were taking part in an hustings organised by the Conservative Party and streamed on Twitter and Facebook.

On Brexit, Hunt explained that he did not want to ditch Theresa May's unsuccessful Brexit deal, saying "I won't rip it all up," but wanted to seek a withdrawal agreement that could gain the support of the House of Commons.

He wants to make Britain "the world's next Silicon Valley" and that the UK should move towards online voting.

Asked about knife crime, Hunt said he believes earlier cuts by his party to police numbers "went too far" and says he will increase numbers if he becomes PM.

Johnson was welcomed with cheers and applause, particularly when he said that he wanted Britain to leave the EU on October 31 wihout exception.

He also admitted that his party was in a "crisis" caused by losing votes to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.

Asked if he would involve Farage in any future Brexit negotiations, he said he was opposed to giving other parties "the oxgyen of publicity." Pressed on whether he would rule it out, he said: "I think that's a pretty clear no."

He also said he hadn't promised anyone a cabinet job, and claimed he had reduced London's murder rate by 50% as mayor. And he appeared to stumble when asked about the leasehold scandal.