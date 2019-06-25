Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch: Student breaks upside down Rubik's Cube record

By Euronews  with Reuters
A Georgian student has broken the record for solving a Rubik’s Cube while upside down.

Hanging from a bar, teenager Vako Marchilashvili managed to solve the famous puzzle in just 13 seconds.

This was not Marchilashvili's first Rubik's Cube achievement — last August, the student broke the world record for most Rubik's Cubes solved underwater. Submerged in a small tank for 1.44 minutes, he managed to solve six Rubik's Cubes without taking a breath.

Record-breaking times for solving the notorious puzzle are rare. According to its fact page, less than 5.8% of the world's population can complete the cube.

Even Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik's Cube, had trouble with it — he spent more than a month attempting to solve his own cube after creating it in 1974.

Video editor • Thomas Duthois