Watch: Student breaks upside down Rubik's Cube record

A Georgian student has broken the record for solving a Rubik’s Cube while upside down.

Hanging from a bar, teenager Vako Marchilashvili managed to solve the famous puzzle in just 13 seconds.

This was not Marchilashvili's first Rubik's Cube achievement — last August, the student broke the world record for most Rubik's Cubes solved underwater. Submerged in a small tank for 1.44 minutes, he managed to solve six Rubik's Cubes without taking a breath.

Record-breaking times for solving the notorious puzzle are rare. According to its fact page, less than 5.8% of the world's population can complete the cube.

Even Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik's Cube, had trouble with it — he spent more than a month attempting to solve his own cube after creating it in 1974.