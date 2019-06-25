Watch live: Kushner opens controversial workshop on Middle East peace amidst Palestinian boycott

The first stage of President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan was launched at a two-day conference in Bahrain.

US President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been the main driver of the €43 billion euro package ($50 billion). The proposal is to encourage investment in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

But there have been no high-level Palestinian officials present in Bahrain and Israeli officials are not attending. The second part of the plan, dealing with tougher political issues, will not be released until later.

Protests

Palestinian refugees in Ain-el-Hilweh camp have demonstrated in Lebanon, and there were demonstrations outside the United Nations headquarters in protest against Washington's Middle East peace plan. There were also staged protests across the West Bank and Gaza.

'Half baked plan'

Euronews spoke with Professor Yossi Mekelberg from Regent's University in London and he said, "By the time Israel forms a coalition United States is starting its own election year and the division between Gaza and the West Bank - how is all of this going to be implemented. Who is going to be the guardians of the implementation of this? This is at best not even a half baked plan."

