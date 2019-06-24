Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Wakeboarder takes on Bangkok’s narrow waterways at speed

German wakeboarder Dominik Gührs navigated the narrow waterways of Bangkok's ancient city and floating markets recently.

The two-time wakeboarding world champion is seen riding under and leaping over walkways in the Thai capital.

Gührs, who typically spends his winters training in Thailand, said being the first to ride in such an area is a dream come true.

The video is part of a three-part series called 'Searching Bangkok' in which Gührs explores the country's food, sport and culture in between his time spent wakeboarding.

