Argentina through to Copa America quarter-finals after 2-0 win over Qatar

Argentina are through to the quarter finals of the Copa America after an uninspiring 2-0 win over Qatar in which superstar Lionel Messi failed to make his mark.

His team did start well with a dangerous shot from Lautaro Martinez after just three minutes. Shortly afterwards he got his way, taking advantage of a costly defensive error by Qatar to make it 1-0 to Argentina.

But it was a game of missed opportunities with Barcelona's Messi failing to put away an excellent chance while Qatar were continually threatening on the counter-attack, and it wasn't until the 82nd minute that Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero sealed the deal for his side.

Overall it was a nervous night for Argentina, who were up against the 2022 World Cup hosts who are ranked just 55th in the world.

Argentina will now take on Venezuela on Friday, June 28 in Rio de Janeiro.

