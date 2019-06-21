EXPLAINER | Deepfakes threat - who is behind the new AI phenomenon?

“Imagine this for a second, one man, with millions of people’s stolen data,” warns a wicked Mark Zuckerberg in the deepfake that has shaken the internet in recent days.

The video is part of Spectre, an immersive art installation that premiered at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival in the UK in June.

The fake Zuckerberg is sibling to less viralised deepfakes of Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian and Morgan Freeman.

“I pulled off the biggest heist of the century and people have no idea,” says the doctored Trump.

“I just love manipulating people online," claims Kardashian in the only Spectre-video taken down by YouTube.

The deepfakes have caused cross-continental tension, with many arguing these AI-based videos represent a threat to modern democracy at a time when news consumption is increasingly digital.

Why are deepfakes a threat? and who is behind these technologies? We examine these questions in the video explainer above.