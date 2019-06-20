Ukrainian court upholds Volodymyr Zelensky's order for new parliamentary election

Ukraine's Constitutional Court has upheld the order by new president Volodymyr Zelensky to dissolve parliament, meaning the fresh elections will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

Zelensky issued the order calling for the snap election when he assumed office on 20 May after beating incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

Several members of the Ukrainian parliament challenged the decision in court saying the move would cause a constitutional crisis.

Zelensky was elected with 73% of the vote during the presidential election in April after the tv star turned politician vowed to stamp out corruption and resolve the conflict with Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Elections for a new parliament were expected to take place in October but during his swearing-in ceremony he announced he would dissolve parliament.

He said: "People must come to power who will serve the public".

Corruption watchdog Transparency International listed Ukraine as 120th out of 180 countries on its Corruption Perception Index in 2018.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.