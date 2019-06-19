Emiliano Sala plane crash: Man arrested on suspicion of footballer's manslaughter by an unlawful act

Police have arrested a 64-year-old man over the death of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Detectives investigating his plane crash said they had detained an individual on "suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act".

“As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation," said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

The Argentine striker was en route from Nantes to Cardiff to begin a new chapter in his career in January when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft he was aboard crashed into the English Channel.

Sala's body was brought to Portland Port in Dorset in February. A funeral was held in Sala's hometown of Progreso, Argentina, after his body was recovered from the sea bed.

Detectives from Dorset Police had been carrying out an investigation of the footballer's death on behalf of HM Coroner.

Huxter added the police would not be releasing any further information about the identity of the individual who was arrested "unless the person is charged to appear in court".