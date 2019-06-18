Watch again: Hong Kong chief 'sincerely' sorry — but won't resign

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam made a "sincere and solemn apology" to citizens over her handling of new extradition measures on Tuesday — but she ignored calls from opponents to resign.

"I need to do a better job," she told reporters after an estimated crowd of up to two million protested against measures that would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in Chinese courts.

However, the 62-year-old also repeatedly refused to say if the proposed measures were being withdrawn rather than suspended.

