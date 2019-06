It was an emotional speech but Geri Horner apologised to the fans at the sold-out Wembley Stadium on the last night of the Spice Girls UK and European tour.

Ginger Spice said she was glad to be back with the girls that she loves.

Geri left the all-girl band in 1998, almost 20 years ago after she said she was suffering from exhaustion.

She made the apology for leaving the band just before they played "Goodbye".