The full hearing on whether to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to the US will be held next February.

Assange, 47, is wanted in the US on spying charges.

A preliminary court hearing took place in London on Friday and he appeared via video link from prison.

He was jailed for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden.

He is wanted there for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.