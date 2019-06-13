These are the names of the 999 female victims of domestic violence in Spain

A total of 999 women in Spain have lost their lives at the hands of their partners or ex-partners since the country's government began to officially count these deaths in 2003, a figure that exceeds 1,000 if gender violence is included in two cases that are being investigated at present.

From Yaneth (January 2003) to Beatriz (June 2019); from the youngest - Almudena, 13, to the oldest - Ermelinds, 91.

We name these women who have died due to a scourge that has already led to more deaths in Spanish society in the last 16 years than four decades of terrorism inflicted by the Basque group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (ETA).

There were 864 fatalities reported during the ETA's period of nearly half a century of violence, according to the National Court.

This not all

This list names only the women who were killed by their partners or ex-partners, but does not include those who died in sexual assaults at the hands of strangers.