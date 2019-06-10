19th century wooden ship sunk costing €1.5 million in restoration sinks in River Elbe collision

A 19th century wooden ship that had been recently restored to the tune of €1.5 million has sunk after colliding with a container vessel in northern Germany.

Seven people were injured aboard the No 5 Elbe schooner on Saturday.

The ship was built in 1883 using traditional methods and considered to be Hamburg’s last active wooden ship from the 19th century.

Watch above: Rescuers try and tow historic ship out of the river Elbe

The No.5 Elbe sailed to Cape Horn, the southernmost point of South America, in 1937.

"We heard that the ship was rammed and have now come to Stadersand - we are from Stade - and wanted to see if that really is the case. We could not believe that. Yes, and now the beautiful ship is here. That's incredible, "says a woman from Stade.

The crew of a DLRG boat happened to observe the collision and intervened immediately. In total, around 150 people were involved in the rescue operation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.