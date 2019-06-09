Moldovan court relieves Dodon of duty as president

This story is being updated as events unfold.

A Moldovan court on Sunday relieved Igor Dodon of his duties as president and appointed former prime minister Pavel Filip as interim president, a statement said.

Filip's Democratic Party of Moldova had on Saturday vowed to challenge the legitimacy of a new government formed by the Russian-backed Socialist party and the pro-European Union ACUM bloc.

Dodon is a former chief of the Socialist party and backed the formation of the new government.

The communications director of the Council of Europe tweeted that the Council calls on political forces to "act responsibly", stating that problems should be resolved by "the country's democratically elected representatives in Parliament."