D-Day interactive map - how the attack was set up

On June 6, 1944, and after months of careful intelligence gathering and planning, allied troops took part in the largest seaborne invasion in history,

For General Charles de Gaulle, the leader of the French Resistance movement who spoke on the radio from London on that fateful day, these men had ushered in "the supreme battle".

By mobilising soldiers and machines by the thousands, Allied powers had only one objective: to sound the death knell of the Third Reich and its Führer, Adolf Hitler.

Click on the map above to learn more about the main phases of D-Day which was the starting point of Operation Overlord.