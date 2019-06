Pope Francis is continuing his visit to Romania on Saturday, visiting a key shrine in Transylvania.

Tens of thousands of people are set to turn out to see the pontiff at Miercurea Ciuc, where he is set to hold a giant mass.

The sanctuary where the open-air event will be held is considered one of the most important Roman Catholic pilgrimage sites in south-eastern Europe.