Candidate thanks anarchist for 'accidental vote' on spoiled ballot

A Polish candidate in the EU elections has thanked someone who may have inadvertently voted for him when they tried to spoil their ballot slip.

Michał Syska said "thank you so much for this" on Facebook when the story was published on Polish news site Gazeta Wroclaw.

The voter appeared to have drawn an anarchist symbol over the ballot, and taken a picture of their political statement.

However it was pointed out that two intersecting lines from the symbol went through the box for Michal Syska, thereby potentially marking the required X to cast a vote.

It is not known whether the vote would stand.