Champions League trophy displayed in Madrid as 80,000 fans head to final

The Champions League trophy was paraded through the streets of Madrid on Thursday ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool final being held in the city on Saturday.

Former players Fernando Morientes of Liverpool and Real Madrid and Roberto Sorozabal of Atletico Madrid were on hand to walk through the streets showing the trophy alongside a city hall official and the company of dancers and a marching band.

The trophy was placed on a plinth at the fan park where fans can pose next to the trophy for a photo.

The final will see the two English sides compete for the cup at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Eighty thousand fans from the UK are expected to arrive in Madrid but only 32,000 fans have tickets.

"I'm looking for tickets,” said a Liverpool fan from Australia. “Everyone wants to be there so it's going to be a good match definitely either way."