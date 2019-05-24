Watch: We asked Europeans what the EU can do for them in the future

“Europe should care more for people and be less concerned with the economic side of things. There should be better social distribution and less social dumping between states,” said Michel from Brussels.

Europe should become a very clean and green continent, said Stefanie, a teacher from Brussels. Her colleague Britt, thinks the EU should communicate with its citizens better.

Themis, a financial analyst from Athens agrees: “What I would like to see is a more democratic EU, listening more to its citizens.”

