Trump questions whether Pelosi is 'the same as she was,' apparently doubting her mental fitness

President Donald Trump on Friday raised questions about whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "the same as she was," apparently doubting her mental fitness.

"You think Nancy is the same as she was? She's not. I think we can all say that," Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. The president tweeted an edited video of Pelosi on Thursday night that made it appear she was uncertain in her speech.

On Friday. he denied knowing about altered videos.

He also said that Pelosi had "made horrible statements" and said "terrible things" about him and that he was only responding to her attacks when he lashed out at her this week.

"She made horrible statements, she said terrible things so, I just responded in kind," Trump said. "I think Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country."

Trump on Thursday nighttweeted out an edited video showing Nancy Pelosi stumbling over her words, escalating the personal attacks he has made against the Democratic House Speaker.

The video, apparently from a segment on Fox Business' "Lou Dobbs Tonight," features portions of a 20-minute news conference Pelosi held Thursday in a montage that lasts about 30 seconds. It shows her tripping over her words. At one point in the video, a moment is repeated several times.

Trump tweeted the video hours after he called Pelosi "crazy" at a press conference on Thursday and said, "She is not the same person. She has lost it." It comes a day after Trump cut short a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer because he is frustrated with congressional efforts to investigate his administration.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, also tweeted a link to the altered video Thursday night with the saying, "What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Her speech pattern is bizarre." He later deleted the tweet.