Climate change narrative shifting dramatically, says student organiser

Across the world, tens of thousands of school pupils took to the streets protesting over climate change.

The last strike on March 15 saw an estimated 1.5 million young people walking out of classrooms in more than 120 countries, and this protest is supposed to be even larger

In the UK, there were 125 strikes, which was double to last time.

Jake Woodier, an organiser with the UK Student Climate Network Campaign in Brighton told Euronews, "We're seeing quite a lot of change happening at quite a fast pace in the UK, where ultimately, we've seen the narrative about climate change and the kind of climate crisis shifting quite dramatically".

