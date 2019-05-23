Watch: Guerrilla artist 'Banksy' sets up stall outside Venice Biennale

British guerrilla artist Banksy on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him setting out his stall at the Venice Biennale, despite not being invited.

The caption of the video, posted to Banksy's Instagram page, read: "Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason, I've never been invited."

The video shows a person purporting to be Banksy setting up a street stall of oil paintings creating an image of a giant cruise ship in the Venice canal, entitled "Venice in oil".

After being removed by security for not holding a permit, the artist packs up and leaves, with the cruise ship seen in the canal behind.