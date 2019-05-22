Trump goes off on impeachment in early morning tweetstorm

President Donald Trump went off on Twitter Wednesday morning about the chorus of Democratic calls to bring forth impeachment proceedings against him, claiming that Democrats want a "DO OVER" of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding," Trump tweeted. "Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they 'fish!'"

"After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt, the Democrats don't like the result and they want a DO OVER," he added inanother tweet. "In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!"

Congressional Democrats have ramped up calls for impeachment proceedings in light of the Trump administration defying a series of subpoenas for documents and testimony or insisting they will do so. The latest such incident involved former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who the White House instructed not to show up to a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not yet in favor of bringing forth such proceedings. Several Democrats pressed her Monday evening during a leadership meeting on Capitol Hill to move forth with an impeachment inquiry against Trump if McGahn did not show up.

"There's a growing understanding that the impeachment process is inevitable — when, not if," House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., told reporters.

Trump's tweets also come after a federal judge ruled in favorof the House Oversight Committee's bid to obtain his financial records from his accounting firm, and after Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., became the first Republican to say Mueller's report showed Trump engaged in "impeachable" conduct.

Trump has at times claimed that the Mueller report exonerates him while at other times lamenting it as biased. In his 400-plus page report, Mueller wrote he was unable to establish a Trump-Russia conspiracy although his investigation "established multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government."

On obstruction, Mueller wrote that if his team "had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state."

"Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," he wrote, later saying that Trump's "efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests."

Trump added another claim on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying: "Without the ILLEGAL Witch Hunt, my poll numbers, especially because of our historically 'great' economy, would be at 65%. Too bad!"