Italian man freed after three years of imprisonment in Syria

An Italian man who was imprisoned in Syria for almost three years has been freed, the office for Italy's prime minister announced on Wednesday.

Alessandro Sandrini, 32, originally from the northern Italian city of Brescia, had flown to Adana, in Turkey, in October 2016 for a holiday. He says that he was abducted while walking in the street.

''Alessandro Sandrini was freed at the end of an extensive activity conducted, in foreign territory, in a coordinated and synergic manner by Italian intelligence, judicial police and the Foreign Ministry crisis unit,” the PM's office statement said.

Sandrini's release was announced in the Idlib province, in northwestern Syria, during a press conference by the Salvation Government, an alternative opposition government.