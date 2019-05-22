European Parliament elections 2019: The effect of British MEPs' long goodbye to Brussels

British eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage might have had milkshake thrown over him on the EU election campaign trail, but predictions say his Brexit party is set to win the most seats in the UK.

And that could play a significant role in how the European Parliament is made up for its next five-year term.

Currently, there are 751 seats in the parliament; but when Brexit happens that will go down to 705.

The minimum number of seats-per-country at the moment is six for the smallest nations: Malta, Luxembourg and Cyprus.

Germany has the most seats because it's got the largest population in the EU.

Once the UK leaves, its 73 seats will be redistributed. The plan is to leave some for any new countries which join the EU.

Other seats are set to be shared around current members. Spain and France will benefit the most. The Netherlands and Ireland will do well proportionally for their size.

And there are a number of other EU countries who'll all be given one extra seat each.

If Brexit does happen on October 31 as planned, it will be those who just missed out from those countries who will take up the redistributed seats.

There will be people who will be almost elected MEP but waiting until the day Brexit will take place. This will be the case for example for these five French, these 5 Spanish politicians, who will wait for some weeks before becoming real MEPs. Jaume Duch Guillot European Parliament Spokesperson and Director General for Communication

But in those weeks the European Parliament will be voting on whether to approve the selected president for the European Commission, Europe's top job.

British Eurosceptics could play a role in blocking someone they particularly don't like.

All of the European Parliament's 15 presidents have been white and only two have been women.

While only 20 MEPs in the last legislative term came from a minority background, six were from the UK.

Not only are they having higher numbers but they're also represented at varying levels. Whereas if you look at the lists for so many other countries, you are seeing that even though they might have a few people of colour on the list, they generally not at the top so they're chances of being elected are greatly reduced. Sarah Chander European Network Against Racism

While the turmoil in the British government over Brexit continues, there's still the chance of a further extension past October 31 - so the British MEPs elected may end up sitting in the Parliament for longer than they expect.