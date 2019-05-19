Watch: UK bomb disposal experts detonate WWII mine at sea

Britain's Royal Navy detonated a WWII bomb at sea on Sunday after it was inadvertently dredged up by a fishing vessel the day before.

Bomb disposal experts detonated the 2000lb (907 kgs) sea mine on Sunday morning near the Needles, the westernmost point on the Isle of Wight, an island off the coast of Dorset, in south-west England.

A fishing vessel had reported the mine to the authorities on Saturday morning after catching the two-metre-long ordnance in its nets.

Piers Stanbury, from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said in a statement then that "from what we can tell from the pictures and the information from the EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal], this is most likely an old German wartime sea mine."