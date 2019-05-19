Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to leave football club this summer

Defenseman Vincent Kompany has played his last game as captain of the Manchester City Football Club.

The 33-year-old Belgian is leaving City this summer after completing a domestic treble which including the League Cup and Premier League title, becoming the first men's team to win England's three major honours in a single season.

In total, Kompany has played 360 matches, scoring 20 goals over his 11-year association with the Club lifting four Premier League trophies in the process.

Paying tribute to Kompany's huge contribution to the Club's success, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement: "There have been many important contributors to Manchester City’s renaissance, but arguably none are more important than Vincent Kompany."

"He defines the essence of the Club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad," said Mubarak.

Kompany was described as a booming voice in the dressing room yet a quiet and measured ambassador away from the pitch.

"he will always be part of the City family."