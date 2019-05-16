Window cleaners swing violently on out of control lift atop skyscraper

Two window cleaners were rescued from scaffolding atop the roof of an approximately 259-metre skyscraper in Oklahoma City, USA.

The pair were stranded outside the Devon Tower on Wednesday and but were pulled to safety in under an hour.

Firefighters secured the scaffolding with ropes as it dangled from a crane between 6 to 9 metres above the roof.

Paramedics checked the men for injuries on the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.