Watch: Democrats start marathon reading of the 448-page Mueller report

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Thursday kicked off a marathon reading of the redacted version of the Mueller Report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The reading of the 448-page report started at noon EDT (7 pm CEST) and is expected to finish in the early hours of Friday morning. Around a dozen lawmakers were set to relay each other over a period of 12 to 14 hours to complete the reading.

Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, who took part in the reading said the party is "committed to delivering the truth", adding: "this #LawlessPresident does not want the American people to know what is inside the #MullerReport".

Former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel and tasked with investigating claims of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in May 2017. It took him and his team of 19 lawyers and 40 investigators nearly two years to produce the report.

It did not find evidence that candidate Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to tip the election in his favour but that Trump and his allies "encouraged, or gave support" to Russian/Wikileaks election interference.

It also uncovered a "pattern of activity inconsistent" with the president's obligation to uphold the rule of law and which may have obstructed justice. It did not, however, charge the president with a crime.

Democrats have requested an unredacted version of the report and are trying to ensure Mueller testifies in Congress and have said they are willing to subpoena him if necessary.

READ MORE: The Mueller report makes a damning case about Trump's dishonesty