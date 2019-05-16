Three Britons, one South African killed in plane crash near Dubai - Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

A small plane crashed just south of Dubai on Thursday killing all four people on board, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced.

The victims include three UK nationals and a South African, GCAA said in a statement.

The four-seat UK-registered plane crashed three miles to the south of Dubai International Aiport while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport. It was owned by the American conglomerate, Honeywell.

Operations at Dubai International Airport were suspended from 7.36 pm to 8:22 pm UAE local time, Dubai Airports said in a tweet, but air traffic at the airport has now returned to normal.

A team has reached the scene of the crash to investigate the incident.