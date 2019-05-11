French campaigners prevent weapons shipment to Saudi Arabia

A cargo ship that was due to pick up arms for Saudi Arabia will not now dock in the French port of Le Havre following demonstrations by peace campaigners against the shipments.

The vessel had been anchored just outside the port but has now left for Spain without it’s planned cargo, which is said to have included eight Caesar howitzer cannons.

Protestors argue the arm transfer was illegal, because the United Nations has said Saudi Arabia may have committed war crimes in its conflict with Yemen, a claim also made against its Houthi opponents.

The French government approved the sale after receiving assurances from Riyadh that the arms would not be used against civilians.