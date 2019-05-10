Macron meets Zuckerberg amid pressure to counter misinformation and hate speech

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg travelled to Paris on Friday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is putting pressure on the social media mogul to honour pledges to crack down on the spread of misinformation and hate speech.

Macron has positioned himself as one of the main critics in Europe of Facebook and other social media giants, saying regulators would take action if they continued with their indifferent approach.

Zuckerberg recently said there was a need for greater oversight, and over the last few months, Facebook has allowed French regulators to observe the steps it has made to identify extremist content.

Their findings, which will be presented on Friday, could be used to guide French and possibly European legislation concerning social media, according to an official from the Elysee.

Zuckerberg is also likely to face questions surrounding “fake news” and misleading advertising on his platform in the run-up to the European Parliament elections from the 23–26 May.