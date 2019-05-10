The battle between the branches of government

The Muller probe may have concluded, but President Donald Trump is still under investigation — lots of them, in fact, as an extraordinary battle between Congress and the White House escalates with no end in sight.

Democrats in Congress are looking for his personal tax returns and financial records, examining hush-money payments and probing the process behind security clearance approvals and 2020 census questions. They have plowed full steam ahead in demanding access from the administration to key documents that pertain to a wide array of subjects.

Their efforts appear bound to set up numerous legal showdowns between the two branches of government, the outcomes of which could alter the trajectory of Trump's remaining time in office.

The list below — which is not exhaustive — identifies 15 investigative subjects that are the focus of clashes between Trump and Congress.

