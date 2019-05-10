Three hurt after plane collides with fuel truck at Toronto airport

An aircraft with 50 passengers on board collided with a fuel truck at Canada's busiest airport early Friday.

The incident occurred as an Air Canada Jazz plane was taxiing on the apron at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 1:36 a.m. ET on Friday, authorities said.

Ryan White, a spokesman with with Greater Toronto Airports Authority, confirmed that three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

The airline said Flight 8615 had been bound for Sudbury, Ontario, from Toronto but had to turn back due to weather conditions on the other end.

The plane came into contact with the fuel truck after it landed back in Toronto, according to Jazz Aviation LP spokeswoman Debra Williams.

"The aircraft came to a full stop, crew deplaned passengers quickly and they were escorted into the terminal building," she added.

The extent of damage to the plane wasn't immediately clear.

Toronto Pearson is the busiest airport in Canada and features five runways. It handled 49.5 million passengers last year.