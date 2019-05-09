Spotify launches European election playlist with one entry from each EU country

Spotify has created a special EU election playlist to coincide with Europe Day (May 9).

As users opened the app on Thursday morning, they were greeted with a pop-up reminder about the upcoming European Parliament elections between May 23-26.

A specially curated EU playlist was also attached, featuring 28 songs that represent each member of the bloc.

Inside the playlist, music lovers were then linked to a website dedicated to the EU elections in order to find out more, and explaining why people should pay attention to the vote.

To find out which song was picked to represent your country, we have compiled a table for you below.