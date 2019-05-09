North Korea fires projectiles from area known to be used by military

North Korea have fired a series of projectiles from an area known to be used by the military, South Korea's military have said.

According to Yonhap, which quoted a South Korean military release, the projectiles were fired from Sino-ri, an area situated northwest of Pyongyang.

A missile operating base is located in the Sino-ri area, and houses medium-range Nodong missiles.

The unidentified projectiles fired on Thursday travelled eastwards, but it is not clear where they eventually landed.

It's the second time in a week that North Korea has apparently conducted a launch.

The pointer on Google Maps below shows the location of the Sino-ri missile base.

The latest reported escalation came just a day after the US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Seoul to meet with South Korea's Unification Minister ‎Cho Myung-gyun.