BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

North Korea fires projectiles from area known to be used by military

 Comments
By Euronews 
North Korea fires projectiles from area known to be used by military
Text size Aa Aa

North Korea have fired a series of projectiles from an area known to be used by the military, South Korea's military have said.

According to Yonhap, which quoted a South Korean military release, the projectiles were fired from Sino-ri, an area situated northwest of Pyongyang.

A missile operating base is located in the Sino-ri area, and houses medium-range Nodong missiles.

The unidentified projectiles fired on Thursday travelled eastwards, but it is not clear where they eventually landed.

It's the second time in a week that North Korea has apparently conducted a launch.

The pointer on Google Maps below shows the location of the Sino-ri missile base.

The latest reported escalation came just a day after the US Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Seoul to meet with South Korea's Unification Minister ‎Cho Myung-gyun.

More about