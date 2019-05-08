Watch: Afghan boy dances with his new prosthetic leg

This video of a small Afghan boy dancing joyously after being fitted with a new prosthetic leg is circulating across social media.

5-year-old Ahmed Rahman lost his leg when he was only eight-months-old during a crossfire attack between the Taliban and Afghan government forces.

Ahmad was hit with a bullet in his leg and was forced to get it amputated. Additionally, his sister named Salima was also injured in the crossfire. This is the third prosthetic leg the small boy has received according to the ICRC Orthopedic Center in Kabul that has been treating him.

The small boy was overjoyed after he finished his four years of physiotherapy, allowing him to be independent with his new prosthetic leg.