Extravagantly-dressed stars turn out for New York gala

Celebrities were out in force for New York's annual Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Jared Leto and Lady Gaga were among the stars at the event, which raises money for the city's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit.

The theme for this year's gala is camp. It is intended to embrace humour, exaggeration and liberal interpretation, and was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'".

Trends on the pink carpet included gold lame and sequins, feathers, neon, and oversized sleeves, skirts and trains.