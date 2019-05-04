German conservative campaigns for EU Commission Presidency

German conservative Manfred Weber hopes to replace Jean Claude Juncker and become the next president of the European Commission.

And part of his campaign cry is to defend Europe from the nationalist and the far-right in this month's EU elections.

“I want to become President of the European Commission with a clear aim, namely to defend this Europe from the nationalists and lead it into a courageous, good future,” he told a crowd of supporters in Vienna on Saturday.

Weber also says he wants to cut out much of the bureaucracy within the EU that is giving it a bad name amongst voters and insists the bloc needs to do much more on climate change.