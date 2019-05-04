Don’t give a crepe: Pancake van thief won’t pull over for police

A thief who stole a van full of French pancakes had a mouthful of crepe as he refused to pull over for chasing police, local media report.

The vehicle was stolen on Friday as it was making a delivery to a bakery in Brest, Brittany.

"The driver had just time to go into the bakery and they stole his van with the rest of the delivery,” Isabelle Manach, co-manager of La Crêperie de Coataudon, told AFP.

The police were alerted and began a chase. The man was then seen with a crepe in his mouth as he refused to stop for officers, according to reports by Ouest France.

He was eventually stopped at Morlaix and placed in custody.

The delivery driver recovered his van and finished the round, but, according to the creperie, there were some pancakes missing.