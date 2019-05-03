North Macedonia prepares to vote in second round of presidential elections

North Macedonia voters will return to polling stations on Sunday to decide who their future president will be. Pro-Western candidate Stevo Pendarovski and his rival Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova came out as the top candidates in the first round.

Both candidates were close: Pendarovski got 42.8% of votes, according to results on the State Election Commission website, while Siljanovska-Davkova came second with 42.2%.

In the first round, the Prespa Agreement with Greece — the accords which saw the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) become North Macedonia — was the focal point. The name change has galvanised European aspirations, whilst also rallying nationalists who say the country has been robbed of its dignity.

Pendarovski is the candidate of the governing SDSM coalition and a former adviser on national security in the presidential cabinet. He has adopted the campaign slogan of 'Together Forward' and is attempting to mobilise support across the ethnic divides of North Macedonia.

He is also a firm supporter of the Prespa Agreement, which opened the door to EU and NATO membership.

His pro-European message is being countered by Siljanovska Davkova, the candidate from the right-wing VMRO-DPMNE. The university professor is playing to a significant crowd of Macedonians who are against by the Prespa Agreement, adopting the slogan 'Justice for Macedonia'. She has called for the Prespa Agreement to be changed and has called it “degrading”.

“Good neighbour-relations are not built with forgotten dignity," she told Euronews.

The president in North Macedonia is mostly a ceremonial post. He or she acts as the supreme commander of the armed forces and signs off on parliamentary legislation.