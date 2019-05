Thousands are expected to take part in the annual March of the Living in Auschwitz on Thursday as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The event, now in its 31rst year, is a three-kilometre walk from Auschwitz to Birkenau in Poland to honour the victims of the Holocaust.

More than one million people were killed in the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

