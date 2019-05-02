Cyprus murders: Country's justice minister quits over handling of the case

Cyprus’ justice minister quit on Thursday over police handling of a suspected serial killer.

It comes amid a public uproar over the fact the murderer’s actions went undetected for almost three years.

Four women have been found murdered in recent weeks and probes are underway into three other disappearances, including two girls.

Police say a 35-year-old career army officer is in custody and has confessed to seven murders.

Ionas Nicolaou, whose justice ministry has responsibility for the police, said: "I informed the president of the republic that I am resigning for reasons of political sensitivity.

"The consequential extension of this abhorrent crime doesn't only affect police, but society in general, and I refer to a mentality and perception which does not honour any of us.”