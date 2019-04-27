Canada braces for more rain after spring floods

The state of New Brunswick in Canada is braced for yet more rain over the weekend just as spring floods were starting to stabilise and even recede.

Meanwhile, the city of Montreal has been under a state of emergency since Thursday.

Elsewhere in the state of Quebec the flooding has killed one woman, who died in her car, and a thousand people have had to be evacuated.

The army has been called in to help manage the danger and disruption to people's lives.

And the government has said it's likely that the severity of the floods could be attributed to climate change.

It has called on Canadians to brace themselves for more flooding in the future.

A report by the University of Toronto in 2017 found that almost two million households in Canada are at "very high risk" of flooding.