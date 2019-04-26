Object lands on stage as Trump approaches podium at NRA event

WASHINGTON - An object landed on the stage as President Donald Trump approached the podium on Friday to address the National Rifle Association's annual meeting.

In a video of the speech in Indianapolis, an object can be seen apparently hurtling from the crowd toward the stage. It lands on the stage to Trump's left as he arrives at the podium and the president glances in that direction.

Some attendees said the object might have been a phone.

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Police Department said that it did not have information on the incident and directed NBC News to the U.S. Secret Service, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.