Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un meet for first ever summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia as they met for the first time.

Putin said he expected Kim's visit to Russia would help the two countries understand how to reach settlement over the Korean peninsula and develop bilateral ties.

Putin also said he welcomed Kim's efforts to normalize Pyongyang's relations with the United States.

Kim Jong Un said that his summit with President Vladimir Putin will help jointly assess the Korean peninsula issues and coordinate their stances.

TV coverage showed Kim arriving in a limousine before shaking hands with Putin.

Putin smiled and gestured to Kim before they both walked inside the building to sit down for talks.

Thursday's summit reflects Russia's effort to position itself as an essential player in the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Kim's first trip to Russia comes about two months after his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which the two sides failed to resolve a stand-off over North Korea's nuclear programme.

North Korea are seeking an ease on economic sanctions that have been imposed in response to its development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Trump and Kim first met in June 2018 - the first ever meeting between a U.S. president and the leader of North Korea - in an historic summit in which both leaders signalled a desire to improve relations.

A second summit between the two, in Hanoi in February 2019, ended without agreement.

North Korean expert Andrei Lankov believes denuclearization in North Korea is unlikely.

The professor at Seoul's Kookmin University said North Korean "will never surrender nuclear weapons."

Lankov said the talks will focus on economic cooperation, but the summit will have little or no impact on denuclearization.

He said the discussion will likely include humanitarian assistance and ways to keep North Korean workers, who will be forced to leave by the end of the year due to a UN Security Council resolution, in Russia.

